Disclaimer: Spoliers Ahead!
Featuring an excellent cast, this comedy-drama series is back with its third season. Created by Laurie Nunn, the series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison.
The show revolves around a teenager, who teams up with a classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at their high school.
So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.
I’m running through #SexEducation too fast. Keep telling myself that’s enough for today after each episode. I’m on EP.5 now 😂🤣🤣— Mally' (@Mally_DB) September 17, 2021
The start of #SexEducation is wild— Johnny ✍🏾 (@jamerian_) September 17, 2021
Eric is just pure serotonin #SexEducation #netflix— Emily Kiko Komiyama (@EmilyKomiyama) September 17, 2021
Five episodes into #SexEducation season 3 and I think what it accomplishes most, swiftly and beautifully, is that instead of tropes and expected behaviors, these characters are PEOPLE and act like PEOPLE instead of hitting necessary plot points.— Andy Simon (@Dracois) September 17, 2021
In #SexEducation totally unnecessary the death of the cat in chapter 3, not funny 👎🏻— Silva J. (@Silvaj321) September 17, 2021
New season of #SexEducation and they're all basically wearing my old secondary school uniform 😅— 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒇𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊 (@Nifemsi) September 17, 2021
Great. He is single again and she started something with Isaac. UGH #sexeducation— Mich 🍂 (@MichLovesJensen) September 17, 2021
DID U MEAN IT OF COURSE I MEANT IT MAEVE AND OTIS DID IT AGAIN IM F CRTIBG THEY ARE WVERYTHIBG #sexeducation— Alice | Maeve x Otis spoilers (@jjnkiara) September 17, 2021
Eric >>>>>>>>>>#SexEducation pic.twitter.com/cxnFsnUWiS— letizia✨ (@_iosonogroot_) September 17, 2021
Ruby is so 😮💨😮💨🥵 #SexEducation— on(9)line boy (☆ہ☆)! (@AliceByTheChain) September 17, 2021
I need Otis and Ruby together please 😭 #SexEducation— A. (@rihmayy) September 17, 2021
#SexEducation season openings are just so surprising everytime😂 pic.twitter.com/fmbxVOa4Ri— Chris | 4 DAYS (@chrisdadeviant) September 17, 2021
Scoped out the opening scene of sex education season 3 before watching it with family. Yeah…this is gonna be weird. #SexEducation— Benjwa (@Benjwa3) September 17, 2021
Watching #SexEducation first thing in the morning lets gooooo— ✨ (@wiiissssss) September 17, 2021
why is this season so emotional? T.T #SexEducation— currently reading (@alyannaaaaa__) September 17, 2021
Can we talk about how good the casting for the younger lily was in sex education ??!!! #sexeducation— yasmeen (@plaanetyas) September 17, 2021
Bruh the end of episode 3 💔💔#sexeducation— Amy (@AmyaUKbelieber) September 17, 2021
oh wow this house it's like the british version of the cullen house #sexeducation— ً (@pscwyers) September 17, 2021
Thank you @netflix for another season of #SexEducation. Waking up this morning and seeing that season 3 was out is going to be the highlight of my weekend. I love this show so much, it never fails to make me laugh and it is just so well written.— James (@heyjamezTV) September 17, 2021
Say what you will about Adam but every time he throws rocks at Eric’s window or gives him that soft fucking look my heart just melts!#SexEducation pic.twitter.com/gaPoGUtnti— laura (@malecsmarvel) September 17, 2021
I can’t get over with the Thor scene. I died. Cried laughing hahahaba #SexEducation— Scarlet Primavera (@scarletfrei) September 17, 2021
The untouchables being the most supportive friends. So true of them #SexEducation— Shannon (@_TS_13) September 17, 2021
this season really shows character development love that! #sexeducation— gian (#GirlsPlanet999 era) (@wldisq) September 17, 2021
Even after waiting for so long, I’m still so invested in #SexEducation if Otis and Maeve aren’t together by the end of this season imma throw some hands— Taddl 🌙 (@taddllicious) September 17, 2021
i like how they give all the characters an independent storyline #SexEducation— Æ 🧍🏿♂️ (@albertenechi) September 17, 2021