The US-based ‘Time’ news magazine's annual list of TIME's 100 most influential people is out now and people who have made a mark in their fields from around the globe are a part of it. This also includes some very remarkable Indians who have done extraordinary work in the said year and made the country proud.

So, here are all the Indians who have featured in this list over the years.

These are the ones to be featured this year.

2020

Narendra Modi

The PM of India is known for bringing in many reforms since taking the oath. He has been one of the most popular PMs of the country.

Ayushmann Khurana

From portraying the role of a gay partner to a young man struggling with premature balding, this actor is known for his many experimental roles.

Sundar Pichai

42-year-old Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet which is one of the most valued tech companies in the world.

Ravindra Gupta

He led a study on HIV which ultimately cured a London-based patient who was suffering through this same virus.

Bilkis - From Shaheen Bagh

82-year-old Bilkis was one among the many women who protested at Shaheen Bagh day and night against the centre implemented CAA.

Over the years, these have been prominent Indian people who've been featured in Time Magazine's coveted list.

2019

Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju

Mukesh Ambani

2018

Bhavish Aggarwal

Deepika Padukone

Satya Nadella

Virat Kohli

2017

Narendra Modi

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

2016

Sunita Narain

Sundar Pichai

Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal

Priyanka Chopra

Raghuram Rajan

Sania Mirza

2015

Chanda Kochhar

Vikram Patel

Satya Nadella

Narendra Modi

2014

Arundhati Roy

Arunachalam Muruganantham

Arvind Kejriwal

Narendra Modi

2013

Aamir Khan

Vrinda Grover

Palaniappan Chidambaram

2012

Mamata Banerjee

Anjali Gopalan

2011

Aruna Roy

Azim Premji

V.S. Ramachandran

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mukesh Ambani

2010

Manmohan Singh

Atul Gawande

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan

Chetan Bhagat

Sachin Tendulkar

Amartya Sen

P. Namperumalsamy

Rahul Singh

Sanjit 'Bunker' Roy

2009

Nandan Nilekani

A.R. Rahman

2008

Ratan Tata

Indra Nooyi

Sonia Gandhi

2007

Lakshmi Mittal

Sonia Gandhi

Indra Nooyi

2006

Nandan Nilekani

Vikram Akula

2005

Manmohan Singh

The Dalai Lama

2004

Aishwarya Rai

Azim Premji

The Dalai Lama

Atal Bihari Bajpayee