The US-based ‘Time’ news magazine's annual list of TIME's 100 most influential people is out now and people who have made a mark in their fields from around the globe are a part of it. This also includes some very remarkable Indians who have done extraordinary work in the said year and made the country proud.

So, here are all the Indians who have featured in this list over the years.

These are the ones to be featured this year.

2020

Narendra Modi

The PM of India is known for bringing in many reforms since taking the oath. He has been one of the most popular PMs of the country.

Ayushmann Khurana

From portraying the role of a gay partner to a young man struggling with premature balding, this actor is known for his many experimental roles.

Sundar Pichai

42-year-old Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet which is one of the most valued tech companies in the world.

Ravindra Gupta

He led a study on HIV which ultimately cured a London-based patient who was suffering through this same virus.

Source: Time

Bilkis - From Shaheen Bagh

82-year-old Bilkis was one among the many women who protested at Shaheen Bagh day and night against the centre implemented CAA.

Source: Time

Over the years, these have been prominent Indian people who've been featured in Time Magazine's coveted list.

2019

Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju

Source: Time

Mukesh Ambani

2018

Bhavish Aggarwal

Source: Time

Deepika Padukone

Source: Time

Satya Nadella

Source: Time

Virat Kohli

Source: Time

2017

Narendra Modi

Source: Peter Hapak for TIME

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Source: Time

2016

Sunita Narain

Source: Time

Sundar Pichai

Source: Time

Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal

Source: Time

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Time

Raghuram Rajan

Source: Time

Sania Mirza

Source: Time

2015

Chanda Kochhar

Source: Time

Vikram Patel

Source: Time

Satya Nadella

Source: Time

Narendra Modi

Source: Time

2014

Arundhati Roy

Source: Time

Arunachalam Muruganantham

Source: Medium

Arvind Kejriwal

Source: Time

Narendra Modi

Source: Time

2013

Aamir Khan

Source: Mid - Day

Vrinda Grover

Source: The Quint

Palaniappan Chidambaram

Source: Time

2012

Mamata Banerjee

Source: Mamta

Anjali Gopalan

Source: Time

2011

Aruna Roy

Source: Time

Azim Premji

Source: Time

V.S. Ramachandran

Source: Time

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Source: Time

Mukesh Ambani

Source: Time

2010

Manmohan Singh

Source: Time

Atul Gawande

Source: Time

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Source: Time

Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan

Source: Time

Chetan Bhagat

Sachin Tendulkar

Source: Time

Amartya Sen

Source: Ekathimerini

P. Namperumalsamy

Source: Time

Rahul Singh

Source: Time

Sanjit 'Bunker' Roy

Source: Time

2009

Nandan Nilekani

Source: Infosys

A.R. Rahman

Source: DNA

2008

Ratan Tata

Indra Nooyi

Sonia Gandhi

2007

Lakshmi Mittal

Source: Twitter

Sonia Gandhi

Indra Nooyi

2006

Nandan Nilekani

Source: Time

Vikram Akula

Source: Time

2005

Manmohan Singh

Source: Time

The Dalai Lama

Source: Time

2004

Aishwarya Rai

Source: Time

Azim Premji

Source: Time

The Dalai Lama

Atal Bihari Bajpayee

Source: Google