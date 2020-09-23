The US-based ‘Time’ news magazine's annual list of TIME's 100 most influential people is out now and people who have made a mark in their fields from around the globe are a part of it. This also includes some very remarkable Indians who have done extraordinary work in the said year and made the country proud.
So, here are all the Indians who have featured in this list over the years.
These are the ones to be featured this year.
2020
Narendra Modi
The PM of India is known for bringing in many reforms since taking the oath. He has been one of the most popular PMs of the country.
Ayushmann Khurana
From portraying the role of a gay partner to a young man struggling with premature balding, this actor is known for his many experimental roles.
Sundar Pichai
42-year-old Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet which is one of the most valued tech companies in the world.
Ravindra Gupta
He led a study on HIV which ultimately cured a London-based patient who was suffering through this same virus.
Bilkis - From Shaheen Bagh
82-year-old Bilkis was one among the many women who protested at Shaheen Bagh day and night against the centre implemented CAA.
Over the years, these have been prominent Indian people who've been featured in Time Magazine's coveted list.
2019
Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju
Mukesh Ambani
2018
Bhavish Aggarwal
Deepika Padukone
Satya Nadella
Virat Kohli
2017
Narendra Modi
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
2016
Sunita Narain
Sundar Pichai
Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal
Priyanka Chopra
Raghuram Rajan
Sania Mirza
2015
Chanda Kochhar
Vikram Patel
Satya Nadella
Narendra Modi
2014
Arundhati Roy
Arunachalam Muruganantham
Arvind Kejriwal
Narendra Modi
2013
Aamir Khan
Vrinda Grover
Palaniappan Chidambaram
2012
Mamata Banerjee
Anjali Gopalan
2011
Aruna Roy
Azim Premji
V.S. Ramachandran
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Mukesh Ambani
2010
Manmohan Singh
Atul Gawande
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan
Chetan Bhagat
Sachin Tendulkar
Amartya Sen
P. Namperumalsamy
Rahul Singh
Sanjit 'Bunker' Roy
2009
Nandan Nilekani
A.R. Rahman
2008
Ratan Tata
Indra Nooyi
Sonia Gandhi
2007
Lakshmi Mittal
Sonia Gandhi
Indra Nooyi
2006
Nandan Nilekani
Vikram Akula
2005
Manmohan Singh
The Dalai Lama
2004
Aishwarya Rai
Azim Premji
The Dalai Lama
Atal Bihari Bajpayee