The craze we Indians have for cricket is evident. Be it the Asia cup or IPL -every match played on the field is crucial for cricket fans. There are many other sports India participates in, but the facilities and benefits cricketers get have no comparison.

You cannot deny both financial and intellectual investments are made in cricket, and other sports are neglected. We compiled a list of incidents that shows how India treats sportspersons that aren’t cricketers differently.

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian national football team and Bengaluru FC, scripted history by winning the Durand Cup 2022 trophy at the finals. A post-match video has gone viral where West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, is pushing the player for a picture.

What a shameless Behavior

“Photo meh aanahe.. oorkya” 😡

"Photo meh aanahe.. oorkya" 😡

Respect the Player. He is not only a player . He is the Captain, Leader, Legend #SunilChhetri #Indianfootball #DurandCup #BFC

2. In yet another shameful incident, a group of Under-17 kabaddi players was served food kept on the floor of the toilet.

In UP's Saharanpur, video of players attending the state level girl's U-16 Kabaddi tournament being served food kept on the floor of toilet at the sports stadium has surfaced.



Video by @sachingupta787

3. Dilraj Kaur – Para Shooter, once bagged India with gold and silver medals. However, due to her poor financial condition, she is now selling chips in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand: Para-shooter Dilraj Kaur is forced to sell chips and snacks near a park in Dehradun to make ends meet



"I started shooting in 2004 & won 28 Gold, 8 Silver & 3 Bronze medals on national level & played some international games also," she says

4. Tumda Naresh is the winner of the Blind World Cup and today works as a daily wage worker in Gujarat’s Navsari. He earns ₹250 a day. After multiple requests to the government for a job, he was left with no other option.

Gujarat: Naresh Tumda, part of team that helped India win 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup, now works as a labourer in Navsari to earn livelihood



"I earn Rs 250 a day. Requested CM thrice but didn't get reply. I urge govt to give me job so that I can take care of my family," he said

5. Lokesh Kumar is a national gold medalist sprinter from Delhi. He revealed how due to poor financial condition at home he has to drink warm water as a substitute for milk.

I have to travel from far and I also need to spend money in order to have proper milk intake so I have to cut my travel budget which I can’t afford to so I cut down on my milk intake and I drink warm water as a substitute.

For Lokesh Kumar, 15, a promising young athlete from Delhi, things have been difficult since the #COVID19 #lockdown #Coronavirus

6. Sita Sahu is a Special Olympics Medallist and won a bronze medal at the Athens Special Olympics for India. She now sells pani puri on the roads today, barely making ends meet.

Outraging abt Sachin Tendulkar? Do you know who is Sita Sahu? Olympian who won India 2 medals & now sells gol gappas. pic.twitter.com/lNxng2OgNx — Nishant Gambhir (@madnish30) July 3, 2014

7. Deepa Malik is the first ever Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. She called out the mistreatment para athletes face in India and said: