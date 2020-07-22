Why is it that whenever you look at your crush, violins start playing in the background? No seriously. Who's playing all these violins all the time?

Music and romance have always had a deep connection. Every couple has "their song" and artists like Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam have made loads of money off of our very intense and earth shattering heartbreaks. It won't be wrong to say that this special relationship between music and love is as old as time itself.

In fact, Amazon Prime Video is planning to explore this very special connection through their new show — 'Bandish Bandits'. A romantic musical drama, the show is produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (Band Baaja Baaraat). The trailer just dropped recently and looking at it, the show promises to be a cracker!

Here are 7 things we saw in the trailer that has got us excited about the show.

1. The chemistry between the leading pair.

The sweet, simple classical singer Radhe (played by Ritwik Bhowmick) and the fiery popstar Tamanna (played by Shreya Chaudhry) fall in love. And from what we can see in the trailer, there are fireworks on screen. The chemistry between them seems to be off the charts, especially in the little repartees that we have seen in the trailer. Looking forward to see how their relationship develops and grows.

2. An inside look into the music business.

The show is centred around music and through Tamanna's pop-star character we also are sure to get a deeper glimpse into the music industry. Watching the show might give us an idea of the way popular stars work on their music, how they prepare to get on stage and what their touring life is like.

3. An intriguing plot.

The plot seems to revolve around how Tamanna and Radhe come to fall in love — two people from completely diverse worlds but who are more similar than you might think. But this is also a story of two different cultures coming together, that of the classical gharana world and of the world of pop music. And how does the coming together of these two cultures impact the lives of our two protagonists? We will have to wait and see.

4. An array of fun dialogues.

Even in the trailer we can tell that this show will have a slew of some quick witted dialogues. There is a great back and forth between Tamanna and Radhe which results in dialogues like "Tum pagal ho" "Nahi chichori hoon". We also are looking forward to some nice one liners from Kabir (played by Rahul Kumar), who seems to be Radhe's friend in the show. His 'sambhog buddies' dialogue from the trailer has to be a preview of more witticisms to come.

5. Lots of very beautiful visuals.

The trailer is jam packed with a lot of nice camerawork that had us pausing to check out the frames. The aesthetic look of the show is surely helped by the fact that it's shot in Rajasthan. The colours of cities and the desert are just beautiful and we feel like the DOP might have done them justice in the show.

6. Music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

What will a show about music be without a stunning soundtrack? And this series has got some real stalwarts of Bollywood to help out in this department. The show has a full, original soundtrack composed by none other than the dynamic trio of Bollywood — Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. In fact this show and OST will mark their digital debut!

7. Naseeruddin Shah's performance

One of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, Naseeruddin Shah is also in this show, playing Pandit Radhemohan Rathore, Radhe's guru and the patriarch of the Rathore gharana. His character in the show will provide a gravitas and urgency on the side of tradition and classical music, which we think will be key to the tension of the show.

With all this content from the trailer alone, it's no wonder that we're looking forward to this show now. You can believe that it's going to be a crazy ride. And if you still haven't seen the trailer yet, don't worry, we've got you covered. Check it out.

And don't forget to check out Bandish Bandits, premiering on August 4th on Amazon Prime Video.