Several things make celebrity interviews entertaining. Sometimes it's the witty comebacks and sometimes it's the moments where we see people say things that leave us cringing.

So, this time around we're giving you a list of celeb interview moments that left us all with second-hand embarrassment, read on.

1. When Abhishek Bachchan responded to a reporter in the awkwardest way possible.

The actor was promoting his film Housefull 3 when a reporter asked him when the audience will see him in a lead role.

....as a male lead, as the only person in the film? it'll be a very boring film.

- Abhishek Bachchan

2. We all remember when Alia Bhatt forgot who the President of India was right?

Yes, collectively we've over it, and it was a rather short-lived moment of embarrassment, but nonetheless, it still lives rent-free in a lot of our heads.

3. When Sonam Kapoor got mini roasted by Rajeev Masand.

Rajeev Masand was in a 'never have I ever,' round with her and asked 'Never have I ever read a review and wanted to punch the critic.' Sonam Kapoor continued answering this but went on to imply that a lot of critics don't know what they're talking about. She asked 'Don't they have schools for critics?' And here is what Rajeev said.

I am sure they do, just like they have schools for acting and so many people don't know..

- Rajeev Masand

4. When Ananya Pandey thought that she wasn't privileged.

In this famous interview, Ananya Pandey expressed herself without really thinking things through. She apparently thought she was at a disadvantage because her father never worked in YRF films or been in shows like Koffee With Karan.

My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it is not as easy as people say it is.

- Ananya Pandey

5. When Rani Mukherji thought that teaching young girls self-defence was the solution for crime against women.

Look we get it, she was trying to propose a solution. But it's 2021, and the aim now is to create a world that is so safe for women that we don't feel the need to be on guard or make up for badly raised men by living in constant fear.

6. When Sonam Kapoor thought it was okay to be tone-deaf and casually brag about the connections her dad has.

My father told me to go assist Subhash Ghai or Vidhu Vinod Chopra and told me I'll learn a lot and be protected there.

- Sonam Kapoor for Film Companion

7. Then again when the actor tried to say that women who are not good looking are good actors.

Or that only ugly people are signed onto art films. Face palming myself and dying a slow death simultaneously.

8. When Sonakshi Sinha was a high-key ageist.

During the promotion of Dabangg, the actor was asked a question about how older male actors are seen opposite to female leads that are quite young but older women are not seen with younger men as love interests. To which she said this.

...but would you want to see a Madhuri Dixit romancing an Ishaan Khatter? That's a bit odd..

- Sonakshi Sinha told The Quint

9. Can we ever forget the glorious moment Saif Ali Khan told Navika Kumar that his son is pooping?

10. When Chelsea Handler interviewed Shilpa Shetty and it was a whole mess.

The way Chelsea carried out the interview was not only infuriating to watch but cringey AF.

Are we all wincing together?