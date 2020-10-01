There is certainly nothing mellow about the melodrama that passes for Indian TV shows. But, sometimes, the drama does not stop even when the cameras stop rolling.

Here's a look at some of the craziest controversies that have plagued Indian TV:

1. Vindu Dara Singh's arrest in 2013, for alleged involvement in spot-fixing in cricket.

In 2013, during the on-going IPL session, the son of wrestler and actor Dara Singh, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh was arrested for having links with bookies. He spent three days in police custody before being released on bail and was one of the 19 people arrested in the case.

2. Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's long-drawn fall-out

Sunil Grover, who appeared as Gutthi on Kapil Sharma's show, was undoubtedly one of the most loved characters from the show. But, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma first had a fall-out in 2014 and Grover quit the show when it was known as Comedy Nights with Kapil.

However, after a brief hiatus, Sunil returned to the show, but as a different character. But, trouble between the two comedians continued to brew, until allegedly, in 2017, Kapil Sharma assaulted Sunil after getting drunk. Kapil later apologized for the 'hurting' Sunil on Twitter.

Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017

While rumors floated of the incident, the two had a 'last word' on Twitter, before Grover walked out of Kapil's show, now known as The Kapil Sharma Show, for good.

3. Shilpa Shinde's exit from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain

Arguably one of the most popular Indian sitcoms after Taarak Mehta, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain starred Shilpa Shinde as Angoori.

Her effortless sense of humor was an instant hit with the audience, but in 2016, the actor went on to quit the show, alleging 'mental torture' by the creators.

When I was sick, they asked me to come to work. You cannot treat me badly. I am very sad. I don’t think I will go back to do the show again.

Consequently, the producers filed a case against her accusing her of breach of contact and 'unprofessional attitude'.

If she has stopped shooting with us citing health issue like migraine, then it’s surprising that she is medically fit to consider taking up another show. Since she is the one to repeatedly breach the contract, we have sent across a legal notice to her.

Ultimately, Shilpa Shinde walked out of the show and Shubhangi Atre now plays the character on the show.

4. Sofia Hayat turned into a nun and then apparently, renounced it.

In June 2016, singer and actress Sofia Hayat announced at a press conference that she had become a nun, adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother, and embraced spirituality. She also displayed the silicon implants removed from her breasts at the conference.

At the time she announced that she will lead a 'non-glamorous' life, stating on Instagram that "We are beautiful without makeup..hair colour..fashion..we are perfect as we are. I'm sorry I gave you the impression otherwise. I am changed. I love you all.". However, months later, she returned to using make-up, and even promoted her film on social media.

Oh, and later, she also travelled in a 'unicorn' horse-drawn carriage.

5. TV's 'favourite sweethearts', Shweta Singh and Cezanne Khan's relationship off the camera

The original lead pair of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Shweta and Cezanne's on-screen chemistry made them one of the most loved TV couples. But apparently, that was all just good acting, because the two could, reportedly, not stand each other off-camera.

Reportedly, Cezanne admitted that the two began dating when the show started, but the relationship ended on a bitter note and thus the two didn't get along. However, Shweta Tiwari brushed off rumors of them dating, categorically stating that she had told him she'd sue him for defamation if he continued with these rumors.

6. Kushal Tandon and Ameesha Patel's Twitter war

Kushal Tandon and Ameesha Patel indulged in a war of words, quite literally, on Twitter after Kushal commented about a girl (Ameesha) not standing up for National Anthem at a movie theatre.

Kushal Tandon accusing Ameesha Patel for disrespecting anthem & she accusing him for disrespecting girl issues. What a period to be alive! — Ranjani Nagarajan (@RanjaniNRajan) October 26, 2015

Ameesha responded by citing 'monthly girl problems' as an excuse, to which Tandon responded with multiple obvious puns.

IMHO, the whole conversation was pointless, period!

7. Tannishtha Chatterjee walking out of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza.

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee was a guest on the show Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, where she appeared with her co-actors to promote her film Parched. However, she left in the middle of the show, after the show's hosts passed multiple jokes on her dark skin color.

She later penned a note on Facebook, slamming the show's creators for what they deemed funny, and a spokesperson of Colors TV apologized to her as well.

8. Pehredaar Piya Ki was cancelled

Though Indian TV has showcased a fair share of outrageous concepts, the creators of Pehredaar Piya Ki went a little too far when they based a show on the marriage of a nine-year-old Rajput prince and an 18-year-old princess.

Consequently, the show was allegedly condemned for supporting child marriage, and after facing severe backlash, the show was called off after a month of airing on TV.

When reality is stranger than fiction!