After calling out celebrities for posting about the Black Lives Matter protests on social media, Abhay Deol decided to dig deeper to make his point.

The actor posted about celebrities endorsing fairness and skin brightening creams that are after all these years, still in demand.

Abhay Deol mentioned brands like Ponds, Neutrogena and L'Oreal that sell fairness creams repackaged as brightness or 'HD' creams but in the end promote the same thing - whiter skin with retouched models.

Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on.

The actor also shared trends that showed the increasing popularity of these products, and the reason why brands don't stop making them.

He tagged Masaba Gupta, Lilly Singh and Kubbra Sait in the post, mentioning their latest announcement with Olay. The brand which these celebrities represent, made a statement that it would stop retouching advertisements completely by 2021.

Kubbra Sait was quick to respond to the post and even thanked the actor for bringing up this conversation.

Abhay Deol responded to her comment saying, "More power to you." It's time we begin shaming products that play with people's self-esteem, we need more actors like Abhay Deol.