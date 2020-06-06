After calling out celebrities for posting about the Black Lives Matter protests on social media, Abhay Deol decided to dig deeper to make his point.
The actor posted about celebrities endorsing fairness and skin brightening creams that are after all these years, still in demand.
Abhay Deol mentioned brands like Ponds, Neutrogena and L'Oreal that sell fairness creams repackaged as brightness or 'HD' creams but in the end promote the same thing - whiter skin with retouched models.
Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on.
The actor also shared trends that showed the increasing popularity of these products, and the reason why brands don't stop making them.
Overall analysis Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like “skin brightening/ whitening”, or “lightening creams”. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on. Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be "fair and handsome", and have dedicated power white ranges for them too. The hunt for fairness: Neutrogena fine fairness: Could not locate it on their global websites but it is available on Amazon and other sellers:https://www.amazon.in/Neutrogena-Fine-Fairness-Cream-SPF20/dp/B00BSPOXMW/ Ponds have a white beauty range: The range includes products like anti-spot fairness cream which is available on affiliate websites like Amazon and Nykaa. On their own website could locate just the White beauty cream. https://www.ponds.com/ph/products/collection/white-beauty/day-cream-for-normal-skin.html* Loreal white perfect day cream: Apparently reduces the melanin level in the skin, gives a rosy appearance to your skin and is suitable for all Indian skin types. "reduce skin darkening and boost anti-spot whitening for a brighter & younger look"https://www.lorealparis.co.in/products/skin-care/day-cream/white-perfect-clinical-day-cream/ Recently, Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay announced that it will no longer retouch skin in its advertising by 2021 because it reflects an idea of beauty which is almost impossible to achieve. The statement was made during an event in New York. In March 2019, Olay also came up with a creative campaign #FaceAnything with @masabagupta @kubbrasait , @lilly, @bikewithgirl and @_payalsoni_ #Fairandlovely #prejudice #racism #fairskinobsession #fairnesscreams #kalagora #flawlessskin #hdglow #whiteness #complexion #skintone #shades #pearlextracts #microcrystals #ayurveda
He tagged Masaba Gupta, Lilly Singh and Kubbra Sait in the post, mentioning their latest announcement with Olay. The brand which these celebrities represent, made a statement that it would stop retouching advertisements completely by 2021.
Kubbra Sait was quick to respond to the post and even thanked the actor for bringing up this conversation.
Abhay Deol responded to her comment saying, "More power to you." It's time we begin shaming products that play with people's self-esteem, we need more actors like Abhay Deol.