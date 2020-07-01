Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. And the trailer of the show released today.

The show, which is returning for a second season, also stars Nithya Menen as Abhishek Bachchan's wife, while Amit Sadh reprises his role of a tough-as-nails cop.

Abhishek Bachchan plays a psychiatrist whose only daughter gets kidnapped. After three months of frantic searching and sleepless nights, a masked serial killer gives him and his wife a chance to save their daughter - but the cost of that is committing murder.

As the doctor, apparently, succumbs to murdering people to save his daughter, the police try to catch the serial killer. What follows is a terrifying 'game of chase', with a young kid's life at stake.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The show premiers on July 10.