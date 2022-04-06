With Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Bollywood has been proven that a good story and powerful acting do not necessitate high-end drama. This finely crafted sports biopic is based on the life of the oldest ever IPL debutant Pravin Tambe, an ordinary man with an extraordinary life.

Although Shreyas Talpade has bowled us over by slipping into the skin of this cricket legend, someone else's on-screen presence has made a room in our hearts too. Yes, we are talking about Anjali Patil AKA Talpade's character's wife Vaishu.

But who is Anjali Patil whose effortless acting is one of the best things about this biopic?

Being an Indian actress and theatre director who has worked her magic in Marathi and Hindi films, Patil has earned accolades for her performances in Delhi in a Day, Chakravyuh, Newton, and Sri Lankan film With You Without You.

She attended RJCB girls high school (Purushottam) in Nashik and by age 14, she was sure about chasing her actual calling for the art. She then convinced her parents to enroll her in the Center for Performing Arts at the University of Pune. She earned a BA degree with a gold medal for her excellence.

Patil was chosen later that year to pursue a Masters in Theater Design at the National School of Drama in New Delhi where she met with multiple opportunities to collaborate with Indian and international film and theatre actors and directors.

Prashant Nair's Hindi-English international independent film Delhi in a Day gave Patil his first feature film opportunity.

She later appeared in Prakash Jha's film Chakravyuh, which dealt with Naxalism issues. Patil's portrayal of Naxal leader Juhi earned her stellar reviews.

Her international collaboration with acclaimed Sri Lankan writer-director Prasanna Vithanage was Oba Nathuwa Oba Ekka (With You, Without You) (2012). Patil did the dubbing herself, becoming the first Indian actress to do so in Sinhala.

Patil bagged the Silver Peacock Award for Best Female Actor at the International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2012. She was later awarded the Presidential Award of Sri Lanka for her performance in 2017.

In 2016, she played an essential part in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya. She later worked with him as the lead in Mere Pyare Prime Minister in 2018.

Prior to 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?,' Patil has appeared in the mainstream Bollywood movie Newton, starring Rajkumar Rao, which received widespread acclaim.

This talented actress has never failed to captivate her audience. In an interview, she also admitted that she has dyslexia and struggles with numbers but has a knack for languages. She is fluent in Tamil, Malayalam, French, Sinhala, English, and, of course, Hindi. What a human!

Right from Marathi to South Indian to Hindi films, she's the master of all trades.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? is definitely her big leap in the Hindi film industry and we can't wait to see more of her on-screen!