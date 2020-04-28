Actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after his health deteriorated earlier, today.

He is currently in the ICU.

The actor's official spokesperson confirmed this news to media. He said:

Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon.

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 after which he left for London for treatment. He returned to India in February 2019.

Social media is full of posts praying for his speedy recovery.

Here’s wishing #irrfankhan a speedy recovery! Lots of prayers and wishes! 🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 28, 2020

I wish speedy recovery to my fav actor and I wish to see him on screen again very soon @mdsaif98222306 @Authorsunilk #godblessyou #IrrfanKhan https://t.co/FC18SaXFCf — Poonam Sharma (@Fithostess) April 28, 2020

There are already enough bad news in 2020,

Please get well soon #irrfankhan sir. You are not less than a gem. https://t.co/KrceNOuvRE — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirRavindra) April 28, 2020

My most favorite actor Irfan Khan , wishing u a speedy recovery #irrfankhan pic.twitter.com/VG6nX2M8MZ — Rajshri Dhananjay (@RajshriDhananj1) April 28, 2020

Irrfan Khan is one of the FINEST actors India has ever produced. Period. I've seen some of his movies, and was totally mesmerized by his acting prowess. YES, he is a natural actor. Wishing him a speedy recovery!



The Lunchbox

Piku

Hindi Medium

Blackmail#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/p80MUAx9ET — V Shashank (@shashankv76) April 28, 2020

One of the best actors of his generation, #IrrfanKhan , get well soon! Our prayers with you... — Arindam Dutta (@arindamdutta07) April 28, 2020

Wishing One of the Finest Actor of India, Irrfan Khan a speedy recovery 🙏 May he be Fit and fine again soon. #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/JyGQ4j2pRR — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 28, 2020

We pray for his speedy recovery. Further details about his health are awaited.