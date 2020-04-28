Actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after his health deteriorated earlier, today.

He is currently in the ICU.

Source: Zee News

The actor's official spokesperson confirmed this news to media. He said:

Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon.

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 after which he left for London for treatment. He returned to India in February 2019.

Source: gulte

Social media is full of posts praying for his speedy recovery.

We pray for his speedy recovery. Further details about his health are awaited.