An actor's profession demands them to look younger than their actual age. For this exact purpose they put in constant efforts to win this race against time and most of them manage to be successful.
However, actors are very versatile and they can fit into almost every kind of a role with ease. Thus, it's hard to know their age by the kind of roles they play. So here are a few pairs of actors you wouldn't have guessed are the same age.
1. Shweta Tripathi and Ranveer Singh
Age - 35 Years
2. Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor
Age - 40 Years
3. Sonakshi Sinha and Vikrant Massey
Age - 33 Years
4. Shefali Shah and Arjun Rampal
Age - 48 Years
5. Ali Fazal and Deepika Padukone
Age - 34 Years
6. Anushka Sharma and Rasika Dugal
Age - 32 Years
7. Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani
Age - 61 Years
8. Sushmita Sen and Shilpa Shetty
Age - 45 Years
9. Abhay Deol and Pankaj Tripathi
Age - 44 Years
10. Alok Nath and Sunny Deol
Age - 64 Years
11. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor
Age - 63 Years
12. Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan
Age - 72 Years
13. Fardeen Khan and Hrithik Roshan
Age - 48 Years
14. Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Pancholi
Age - 55 Years
Which pair surprised you the most?