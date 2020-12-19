An actor's profession demands them to look younger than their actual age. For this exact purpose they put in constant efforts to win this race against time and most of them manage to be successful.

However, actors are very versatile and they can fit into almost every kind of a role with ease. Thus, it's hard to know their age by the kind of roles they play. So here are a few pairs of actors you wouldn't have guessed are the same age.

1. Shweta Tripathi and Ranveer Singh

Age - 35 Years

2. Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor

Age - 40 Years

3. Sonakshi Sinha and Vikrant Massey

Age - 33 Years

4. Shefali Shah and Arjun Rampal

Age - 48 Years

5. Ali Fazal and Deepika Padukone

Age - 34 Years

6. Anushka Sharma and Rasika Dugal

Age - 32 Years

7. Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani

Age - 61 Years

8. Sushmita Sen and Shilpa Shetty

Age - 45 Years

9. Abhay Deol and Pankaj Tripathi

Age - 44 Years

10. Alok Nath and Sunny Deol

Age - 64 Years

11. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor

Age - 63 Years

12. Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan

Age - 72 Years

13. Fardeen Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Age - 48 Years

14. Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Pancholi

Age - 55 Years

Which pair surprised you the most?