Singer Adele has left us shook with her wild transformation. She just shared a picture on Instagram, celebrating her 32nd birthday in a black dress and we're in awe of her new look.

In her post, Adele thanks first respondents and those on the front lines for their service during these tough times. But fans and celebs can't stop talking about her transformation.

the thing that has me shook the most about adele’s new image isn’t even the weight idc about that it’s the hair and outfits, she went from ‘take me to church’ to ‘take me for drinks’ and i’m HERE for it pic.twitter.com/HbLQ306RA2 — joe (@jxeker) May 6, 2020

The way Adele snapped holy fuck 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/zKMvkR5C7x — Kirthan_AllToWellBoy halsey/tay/avril #RIPKobe24✨ (@well1321) May 6, 2020

Adele is the definition of a bad bitch. Divorced her man and is glowing more than ever pic.twitter.com/FU4p9s6u5W — dai (@vietbaddie) May 6, 2020

Adele has always been drop-dead gorgeous and we're totally here for this new vibe she is serving us.