After serving us gems like Nimmi in Maqbool and Ghazala in Haider, Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu are reuniting, once again. And let's just say, we're already rooting for this project!

Tabu shared on her Instagram page that she would be working with Bhardwaj again for an upcoming thriller titled Khufiya, which will release on Netflix.

The project also stars Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Wamiqa Gabbi. And though not much is known about the project at the moment, the star cast already has people excited:

Can't wait to watch it!