The internet is not just a platform to pass opinions but, steadily over the years, has become a 'landing' space for a lot of talented people across the country.

People like Vipin Sahu, a.k.a the paragliding guy, who shot to fame and recently gifted his dad a Scorpio car.

Sahu, who has been the lifeline of a majority of internet memes since 2019, shot to fame with a paragliding video that went viral for all the hilarious reasons.

Apart from screaming expletives in Hindi, Sahu can be seen offering bribes to the instructor asking him to make him land immediately in the clip.

Months after he was able to land safely, Vipin Sahu will be seen in a brand-new avatar in Colors TV's Mujse Shaadi Karoge with Shehnaz Kaur Gill, who recently participated in Bigg Boss Season 13.

Let's hope this time he doesn't regret coming to the reality show like he regretted coming for paragliding in his viral video.

Shehnaz, who rose to fame in the latest season of Bigg Boss on Colors TV, is clearly the epitome of attraction after she claimed it is time to "listen to her" after months of taking instructions from the Bigg Boss.

Clearly our 'lander bhai' will have to do more than just bribe 100-200 extra to woo her while competing against other competitors, who are yet to be confirmed.

Apart from his participation in the new Colors TV production, Sahu was also seen in MTV's Roadies Revolution.

Initially thought as a marketing gimmick, it was soon revealed that Vipin Sahu actually appeared for the Roadies' auditions where he introduced himself as the 'land kara de bhai' or 'paragliding guy'.

Roadies ki janta, pair upar kar ke ho jao ready to witness something special!😜

Kya 🪂 lover Vipin land kar payenge Roadies pe? Tune in to OPPO MTV #RoadiesRevolution, on 15th Feb, 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot.@oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @manforceindia pic.twitter.com/PeKygQIHyt — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) February 14, 2020

Sahu, who became famous during his trip to Kullu in July, 2019 has been an internet sensation since then and his new projects tell us that he has very well landed where he wanted to.

100-500 zyada diye honge.