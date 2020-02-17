The internet is not just a platform to pass opinions but, steadily over the years, has become a 'landing' space for a lot of talented people across the country.
Sahu, who has been the lifeline of a majority of internet memes since 2019, shot to fame with a paragliding video that went viral for all the hilarious reasons.
Months after he was able to land safely, Vipin Sahu will be seen in a brand-new avatar in Colors TV's Mujse Shaadi Karoge with Shehnaz Kaur Gill, who recently participated in Bigg Boss Season 13.
Shehnaz, who rose to fame in the latest season of Bigg Boss on Colors TV, is clearly the epitome of attraction after she claimed it is time to "listen to her" after months of taking instructions from the Bigg Boss.
Apart from his participation in the new Colors TV production, Sahu was also seen in MTV's Roadies Revolution.
Sahu, who became famous during his trip to Kullu in July, 2019 has been an internet sensation since then and his new projects tell us that he has very well landed where he wanted to.