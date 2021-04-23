The years can be a fickle thing - some people age like fine wine while others age like eggs. But we're here to put those wrinkles and grey hairs in perspective. Let's compare a few famous people who are younger, older, or *gasp* the same age.

1. Hema Malini is actually older than Modi. She's 72 while he's 70.

2. At 56, Amit Shah is only one year older than Milind Soman. He's also the same age as Aamir Khan.

3. Hrithik Roshan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are the same age - 47.

4. Anil Kapoor and Alok Nath are also the same age, though it's unfair to compare anyone to Anil.

They're both 64.

5. Akshay Kumar is the same age as Dilip Joshi - 53.

6. Arjun Rampal and Yogi Adityanath are the same age - 48.

7. Rekha and Mamata Banerjee are also the same age. They're both 66 years old.

8. Malaika Arora is actually 2 years older than Smriti Irani. She's 47 while Irani is 45.

9. Ajay Devgn and Arvind Kejriwal are both 52 years old. To be fair they both like pretty young.

10. At 64, Jackie Shroff is actually 4 years older than Uddhav Thackeray.

11. Neena Gupta and Nirmala Sitharaman are both 61 years old.

12. Shefali Shah, at 48, is 5 years younger than Akshay Kumar, even though she played his mother n Waqt.

13. Ekta Kapoor is actually younger than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

She's 45 while Aishwarya is 47.

14. Tabu and Rajpal Yadav are the same age - 50.

15. Boman Irani is younger than Pavan Malhotra - He's 61 while Pavan is 62.

Age is just a number... a really hurtful number.