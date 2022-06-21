Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur starrer Dasvi came out two months ago, and it seems that the film has left quite the impression. Because reportedly, 12 Agra Jail inmates have cleared their board examinations.

The film's plot revolves around a somewhat corrupt politician named Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan), who ends up in jail and decides to use the time to clear his class 10 exams.



According to a report, inmates of Agra Central Jail (where the movie was filmed), felt inspired by the plotline and so, many began preparing for the exam!

Fast forward two months, and now as per the results, a dozen inmates have passed the board exams with flying colours.

In fact, police official Senior Superintendent VK Singh also spoke about how two of the students, Jitendra and Arjun scored above 60 percent in their 10th board exams. And this is how Abhishek Bachchan reacted to this heartwarming and highly inspirational piece of information!



It feels wonderful when you see the positive effect a film you’ve been a part of make in real life. Credit has to go to the students and to my director, Tushar. His belief in the film and the story he wanted to tell. This news is bigger than any award or accolade we as a team could have received.

- Abhishek Bachchan told Hindustan Times

We're so happy for them!