There's no denying that Internet never forgets. And we were reminded of the fact again when Akshay Kumar was trolled for endorsing the pan masala brand, Vimal. An old video of the actor had surfaced, where he was talking about his stand on endorsing products like tobacco - he had said that he didn't support the same.

Listen! ALL INDIA HEALTH & FITNESS EXPERT @akshaykumar's Views on Tobacco Advertisements, a Few Yrs Back 🤣



& Now He Has Joined The 'VIMAL UNIVERSE', Hypocrite Much @akshaykumar? Ab kya Vimal khaane se Bones aur Muscles Fit Hone lagenge 😭 pic.twitter.com/AiYTLJFH5l — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) April 13, 2022

Reacting to it, fans and netizens had shown disappointment, while also trolling the actor for the Vimal advertisement with SRK and Ajay Devgn.

Akshay Kumar through the years 😹✌️ pic.twitter.com/3RcoTYT25F — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) April 13, 2022

And, it looks like the actor takes his fans seriously. Akshay Kumar took to the Internet to issue an apology for endorsing the brand. He also shared that he hasn't and will not endorse tobacco. The actor further added that he is stepping back from the association - while also promising to make mindful choices in future.

I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back.

People appreciated this action and reacted to his apology:

Nothing matters what everyone else says. Your Fans and Wellwishers were the most affected with that. It's good to see you listening to your fans. — Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan 🚬#Tiger3 (@imaatmanirbhar) April 20, 2022

This gesture of Akshay Kumar is really great ❤ His fans are sensible enough to speak against wrong. Srkians and Adians are still supporting surrogate ad done by their stars. https://t.co/QHe53ZgvQw — Swasty 💫 (@BeingHumanLove_) April 21, 2022

That's why we love you more than anything else ❤️ @akshaykumar 😍 https://t.co/06ARKhaRml — सन्देश न्यौपाने।🇳🇵 (@imjobbless) April 21, 2022

It takes courage to accept your mistake most people lag it.Appreciated.👍 — The Crusader (@apoorva_awasthi) April 21, 2022

Fans idolize their favourite actors and hence expect their actions to be mindful - in ways that they do not do things that might be considered 'wrong'. Amitabh Bachchan had also terminated his contract with a pan masala brand last year, mentioning that he wasn't aware of the 'surrogate advertising' associated with the brand.

Without a doubt, Akshay Kumar's stand has left his fans happy.