After tackling the wild, wild west, so to say, Bear Grylls seems to be all set on handling 'desi' jungles. And apparently, his next guest will be actor Akshay Kumar. 

Akshay Kumar
Source: masala

As per reports, Akshay Kumar has arrived in Mysuru to shoot for an episode of Man Vs. Wild with Bear Grylls at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Akshay Kumar at Mysuru
Source: Bollywood Hungaman

Earlier, superstar Rajinikanth made his TV debut by shooting an episode of Man Vs. Wild with Bear Grylls. PM Modi has appeared on a special episode of Man Vs. Wild as well

Looks like it's Man Vs. Wild Vs. Stars!