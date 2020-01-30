After tackling the wild, wild west, so to say, Bear Grylls seems to be all set on handling 'desi' jungles. And apparently, his next guest will be actor Akshay Kumar.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar has arrived in Mysuru to shoot for an episode of Man Vs. Wild with Bear Grylls at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Earlier, superstar Rajinikanth made his TV debut by shooting an episode of Man Vs. Wild with Bear Grylls. PM Modi has appeared on a special episode of Man Vs. Wild as well.

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

Looks like it's Man Vs. Wild Vs. Stars!