It looks like Bollywood is making December weddings an annual tradition because if reports are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir are getting married later this year.

According to a column by film critic Rajeev Masand in Open The Magazine, Alia and Ranbir are all set to tie the knot in December this year, after the release of their much-awaited film, Brahmastra.

The two have been in a relationship for close to two years. However, none of them have confirmed the news of their marriage.