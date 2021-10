Reddit has called out yet another celebrity for being inauthentic, and this time it is Alia Bhatt. The actor was seen wearing a "Speak up for animals" sweatshirt at the airport, but beside this powerful message, she was carrying a Gucci leather bag.

The look:

The bag:

Reddit was quick to point it out and trolled the celebrity for being a hypocrite.

Maybe next time Alia Bhatt should give her cause another thought.