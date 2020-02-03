The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, took place on February 2, 2020. The ceremony commemorated some of the best films and television shows from 2019, and here is a complete list of all the winners. 

1. The first world war film '1917' took home the 7 BAFTAs, including the award for the Best film, Outstanding British film, Director (Sam Mendes), Cinematography (Roger Deakins), Production Design (Lee Sandales), Sound and Best Special Visual Effects. 

2. Renée Zellweger took home the BAFTA for the Leading Actress in 'Judy.' 

3. Joaquin Phoenix won the BAFTA for the Leading Actor in 'Joker.'  

4. Laura Dern won the Supporting Actress for her role in 'Marriage Story.'

5. Brad Pitt took home the BAFTA for the Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.'

6. The BAFTA for an Outstanding Debut by a British writer, Director or Producer was given to the 'Bait' Team - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite. 

7. 'Parasite' took home the BAFTA for the Film Not In The English language and Original Screenplay, all while becoming the first Korean movie to win the awards. 

8. 'For Sama' a film on the female experience of war won the BAFTA for Documentary. 

9. Netflix's Christmas film 'Klaus' took home the BAFTA for Animated Film. 

10. Taika Waititi won the BAFTA for Adapted Screenplay in 'Jojo Rabbit.'  

11. 'Joker' won the BAFTA for Original Score by Hildur Gudnadottir. 

12. 'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)' won the BAFTA for British Short Film. 

13. 'Grandad Was A Romantic' won the BAFTA for British Short Animation. 

14. Andy Serkis bagged the BAFTA for his Outstanding Contribution to British cinema. 

15. The BAFTA for EE Rising Star Award went to Michael Ward for his role in 'Top Boy' 

