With Parasite winning four Oscars, the film is definitely the talk of the town and so is the director, Bong Joon Ho. The man behind this brilliant film has made some other great ones in his career, including one starring Chris Evans! So if you loved Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, here are all his other movies you should watch.

1. Snowpiercer

This film was Bong Joon Ho's English debut and was based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette. This film starred some big names like Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho (also in Parasite), Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Go Ah-sung, John Hurt, and Ed Harris. The science fiction action film was a social commentary on the class system, set in an apocalyptic world.





2. The Host

Another Sci-fi drama starring Bong Joon's favourite actor, Song Kang-ho, The Host keeps you on the edge of your seat. After a monster is found living in the Han River in Seoul, a family tries their best to save a member from its clutches. Caution: This movie will make you cry.





3. Mother

Mother won the Best Film award at the Busan Film Critics Awards and is a thriller that leaves you a bit scared, and makes you laugh at the same time. This film is a roller coaster ride as a mother discovers that her son, who is intellectually disabled is being charged with the murder of a young girl. When the police refuses to help her, she decides to take matters into her own hands and find the real killer.





4. Memories of Murder

This 2003 crime drama film is based on Korea's first case of serial killers and is the film that actually put Bong Joon Ho on the map. Told from the point-of-view of two detectives in charge of the case, this film will leave you with chills down your spine.

5. Barking Dogs Never Bite

This dark comedy was Bong Joon Ho's debut as a director and stars Bae Doona, of Sense 8 and Cloud Atlas fame in the lead role. The film follows the story of an unemployed professor and his hatred towards the dogs in his building who keep barking.

6. Okja

This Netflix action-adventure movie was Bong Joon Ho's first film with Choi Woo-shik, who played Ki-woo in Parasite. The movie follows the story of a young girl and her pet, 'super pig' who is being taken away for breeding and consumption by a big food corporation. Okja premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and got a standing ovation of four minutes at the end.





