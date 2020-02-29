As the first season of Amazon Original Hunters left us with a massive jaw-dropping finale with a web of plot twists, we can't help but obsess over the wisdom of these vigilantes out for revenge.

Through their thrilling and nail-biting adventures, these Hunters have managed to give us some motivational life-lessons that we're not going to forget anytime soon:

Well, if you guys haven't started watching this addictive thriller-drama, yet, let me just give you a tempting sneak peek of the plot. Al Pacino is literally the Professor X of this series who leads an eclectic ragtag team of Nazi hunters in 1970s United States of America out for revenge!

If you still haven’t watched this gem of a thriller-drama series, you can catch up with the Hunters on Amazon Prime Video.

Design Credits: Nupur Agrawal