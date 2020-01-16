Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter can be best described as... random? That isn't the correct word but we will have to go with it, for now.

T 3607 - .. the creative beauty shall ever surpass the reality .. thank you for this innovative gift 🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/quBdGH6Wzh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2020

T 3599 - .. at times it is worth the while to look into the mirror .. a selfie of the self ..



SELFIE hindi version

व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र



व द य स ह उ स च



वदय सह उसच : pic.twitter.com/0VzRVX3w9B — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2020

That's just how it is, though. It's his account, he can do whatever he wants.

And one thing he REALLY wants is, to have his tweets in order; numbered properly. Which is why you see T-XXXX before every post from senior Bachchan 🙏🙏🙏.

T 3602 - 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2020

Now, what happens when the numbering gets screwed up? Panic. That is what.

Recently, this nightmare of his became a reality when there was a numbering difference of 200 between his two simultaneous tweets, as pointed out by one of his followers.

With due respect it happens earlier, there is laps 200 numbering from 3315 very next tweet no was 3516

(Actual it was mismatched there on) @SrBachchan ji 🙏 https://t.co/v59UDRZdVd pic.twitter.com/HcSd83wGqS — Aashish Palod (@aspalod) January 16, 2020

What followed was explanation.

.. sorry about this .. now how to correct it ,so if you can tell me where the error was and what should be the correct number now .. I shall announce and change .. thank you ..

so it was wrong by 200 on 3516 .. it should have been 3316 .. right ? .. so what should correct no., be https://t.co/vy6a657HpY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

Calculation.

T 3611 -- CORRECTION AGAIN IN NUMBERING .. pointed out by Ef .. he says its running 200 numbers plus .. so will subtract 200 now and make it .. 3411 .. right ? please confirm and Tag me so I can see your response .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

And ultimately the solution (phew!!).

T 3411 - So .. after great debate discussion mathematical extreme calculations , and an insistence on what should be the right and correct NUMBER on the T , the Tweet ..

its T 3411 ..

Thank you all for your time and your patience .. I remain 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

This journey was rocky but the super star had the support of his fans throughout.

Please Sir... No Sorry.... To err is human.. We love your fascinating tweets.. That is what matters to us.. The book is important Sir not the packaging..My Endless Love and Respect for you 🙏🙏🙏💕💕 — Sunetra GangulyEF (@GangulySunetra) January 16, 2020

You are the best . So Punctual pic.twitter.com/znULLSevvK — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) January 16, 2020

Thank you for being in our life 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ABZYpApK8L — Rasha bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) January 16, 2020

You had the patience and dedication to know it...natmastak — abhilasha (@abhilasha1508) January 16, 2020

I mean, some were angry/amused too, but that doesn't matter. Amit ji's dedication doesn't need any validation.

Sir you've to do 200 tweets without numbering them then it'll solve itself lol — 🕊 (@Boby18442318) January 16, 2020

His t-number tweets annoy me way more than is normal — CB|कोनब्रेड|کون برد| ਕੋਨਬਰੈੱਡ 🇮🇳 (@walnut_crumble) January 15, 2020

Chronology bohot zaroori hai.