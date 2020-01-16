Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter can be best described as... random? That isn't the correct word but we will have to go with it, for now.
T 3607 - .. the creative beauty shall ever surpass the reality .. thank you for this innovative gift 🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/quBdGH6Wzh— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2020
T 3599 - .. at times it is worth the while to look into the mirror .. a selfie of the self ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2020
SELFIE hindi version
व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र
व द य स ह उ स च
वदय सह उसच : pic.twitter.com/0VzRVX3w9B
That's just how it is, though. It's his account, he can do whatever he wants.
And one thing he REALLY wants is, to have his tweets in order; numbered properly. Which is why you see T-XXXX before every post from senior Bachchan 🙏🙏🙏.
T 3602 - 🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2020
Now, what happens when the numbering gets screwed up? Panic. That is what.
Recently, this nightmare of his became a reality when there was a numbering difference of 200 between his two simultaneous tweets, as pointed out by one of his followers.
With due respect it happens earlier, there is laps 200 numbering from 3315 very next tweet no was 3516— Aashish Palod (@aspalod) January 16, 2020
(Actual it was mismatched there on) @SrBachchan ji 🙏 https://t.co/v59UDRZdVd pic.twitter.com/HcSd83wGqS
What followed was explanation.
.. sorry about this .. now how to correct it ,so if you can tell me where the error was and what should be the correct number now .. I shall announce and change .. thank you ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020
so it was wrong by 200 on 3516 .. it should have been 3316 .. right ? .. so what should correct no., be https://t.co/vy6a657HpY
Calculation.
T 3611 -- CORRECTION AGAIN IN NUMBERING .. pointed out by Ef .. he says its running 200 numbers plus .. so will subtract 200 now and make it .. 3411 .. right ? please confirm and Tag me so I can see your response ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020
And ultimately the solution (phew!!).
T 3411 - So .. after great debate discussion mathematical extreme calculations , and an insistence on what should be the right and correct NUMBER on the T , the Tweet ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020
its T 3411 ..
Thank you all for your time and your patience .. I remain 🙏
This journey was rocky but the super star had the support of his fans throughout.
Please Sir... No Sorry.... To err is human.. We love your fascinating tweets.. That is what matters to us.. The book is important Sir not the packaging..My Endless Love and Respect for you 🙏🙏🙏💕💕— Sunetra GangulyEF (@GangulySunetra) January 16, 2020
You are the best . So Punctual pic.twitter.com/znULLSevvK— Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) January 16, 2020
Thank you for being in our life 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ABZYpApK8L— Rasha bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) January 16, 2020
You had the patience and dedication to know it...natmastak— abhilasha (@abhilasha1508) January 16, 2020
I mean, some were angry/amused too, but that doesn't matter. Amit ji's dedication doesn't need any validation.
Sir you've to do 200 tweets without numbering them then it'll solve itself lol— 🕊 (@Boby18442318) January 16, 2020