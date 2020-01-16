Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter can be best described as... random? That isn't the correct word but we will have to go with it, for now.

That's just how it is, though. It's his account, he can do whatever he wants. 

And one thing he REALLY wants is, to have his tweets in order; numbered properly. Which is why you see T-XXXX before every post from senior Bachchan 🙏🙏🙏.

Now, what happens when the numbering gets screwed up? Panic. That is what.

Recently, this nightmare of his became a reality when there was a numbering difference of 200 between his two simultaneous tweets, as pointed out by one of his followers.

What followed was explanation.

Calculation.

And ultimately the solution (phew!!).

This journey was rocky but the super star had the support of his fans throughout.

I mean, some were angry/amused too, but that doesn't matter. Amit ji's dedication doesn't need any validation.

Chronology bohot zaroori hai.