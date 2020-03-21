It's been just three months into 2020 and it is already a handful. As the world struggles with quarantine, Animal Planet has decided to offer content that will bring a smile to your face.

The channel will be broadcasting 94 straight hours of puppy and kitten content that is too cute to handle.

This 4-day-long marathon will broadcast Animal Planet's most adorable show yet, Too Cute. The show gives a sneak-peek into the early lives of puppies and kittens who are taking their first steps, tasting oranges for the first time and being all kinds of irresistibly fluffy.

The marathon takes place till Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m (ET) and though it isn't airing on Animal Planet India, fret not. You can stream all the episodes back to back on YouTube which has a Too Cute playlist you'll be binge-watching for hours.