Answer These Questions & We’ll Tell You Which James Bond You Secretly Are

So you secretly consider yourself to be as cool as Bond. James Bond. Don't we all? But the actual question is, which one though? The debonair secret agent has been wowing us with his mythic heroism for over 60 years, 27 movies, and 12 actors! It's about time you 007 buffs get more specific about which of these versions you're most likely to be.

Are you more suited to investigate a KGB policy and kill all Czechoslovakian enemy spies or take down a private banker allying with terrorists in a high-stakes game of poker at Casino Royale? We've got a fun quiz to help you find out. But no matter what you are, you'll still be able to join Daniel Craig (one last time!) as Bond on his mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist in 'No Time To Die' which is finally premiering on Amazon Prime Video on 4th March!

Okay, but for now, let's find out which version of James Bond you secretly are, shall we?

1. How deadly do you consider your bare hands to be? Pretty nonlethal These bad boys have killed a couple of times I can be dangerous if need be I can kill mosquitos if that’s what you’re asking

2. James Bond loves a good Martini- shaken, not stirred. What about you? Which of these classic cocktails is for you? Tom Collins Cosmopolitan Whiskey Sour Manhattan

3. You have been disarmed and your hands are tied. You have nothing but only your wits to fight the enemy. How does this make you feel? No pressure. My intellect is my greatest weapon Hopeful, because I’m pretty darn clever! A little scared, but okay How am I not dead by now?

4. Choose a location for your next mission Russia Egypt Madagascar London

5. How many friends do you have? Way more than I can count Umm, about five good ones Only one that I can trust my life with You're your own best friend

6. What’s your weapon for self-defence? A gun A knife Bare hands My death stare is enough

7. Choose a classic car to drive Aston Martin DBS V12 Toyota 2000 GT Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 2 BMW 750il

8. If not an international spy, what career will you have? Professional gambler Join the military Nuclear Scientist Gangster

9. How good a gambler are you? I’m talented but not a master Awful! I can hold my own if I pay attention Beat me if you can!

10. How reliant on technology are you? I’m pretty much a technology noob I rely on having very specific tools for specific jobs I use it only when necessary I don’t rely on anything other than my mind

11. What else would you want your car to act as? A Submarine An Airplane A Sledge A smouldering pile of slag