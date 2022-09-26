When was the last time you did your stuff all by yourself? I am asking this because I came across this refreshing take on self-reliance from an American celebrity chef, Late Anthony Bourdain, in an old video that is now going viral on Twitter.

here’s the best part pic.twitter.com/qp3xnPkbyW — Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) September 24, 2022

In the video, a woman can be heard saying that a lot of women in Singapore are in the workforce because they’ve got “maids” to look after their houses. She legit said her husband did not even know how to serve himself a glass of water.

Hearing this, Anthony Bourdain asked if people at the lunch table knew how to do laundry. He went on to say that he did his own laundry because it made him feel very self-reliant. He then joked about how he wanted to “live off the labour of repressed underclass,” and the people on the table reeked of embarrassment.

The subtle bashing by Bourdain has really impressed people on Twitter. Here’s how they reacted to it.

It's absolutely out of this world how some people flex about their inability to do basic chores. https://t.co/0YX79CHVrd — Grace🇲🇾🏴 (@G_Kay5) September 26, 2022

Not the reaction they expected from Bourdain but this woman flexing her domestic helper and repeatedly emphasising how totally normal it is to have a ‘maid’ on top of admitting to not having basic life skills ie washing your own clothes. Weird flex but okay. https://t.co/uEJ7wl8YCu — Ushar Daniele (@ushardaniele) September 25, 2022

That awkward smile and nervous laughter… 'we bout to get burnt' pic.twitter.com/cCNCbL4vEl — Raife Emerson (@rj_manwulf) September 26, 2022

Forever amazed by people who are proud of themselves for having zero life skills https://t.co/3yVb1b0NQb — ✿ 𝐸𝑠𝑚𝑎 ✿ (@EsmahSultan) September 25, 2022

Bourdain is correct to call out the SG middle class on this — a lot of the middle classes throughout asia at the moment exist upon the heavily exploited labour of service underclasses. however this is also true of Bourdain's New York City as well and many other NA cities https://t.co/zS8hH27Zt1 — 🪸🍄👁 (@bloomfilters) September 25, 2022

God, I miss Anthony Bourdain… https://t.co/UwSc71xIKV — Dáibhí The Scottish Yorkshireman (@itsDaibhi) September 25, 2022

I love how they thought they thought they were impressing this celebrity chef from America talking about their servants and he just told them they were assholes https://t.co/qXAvPANALJ — The Cyber (@r0wdy_) September 25, 2022

Notice how they never refer to their maids as women, only as maids? When one of them says, “having a maid allows ‘women’ to enter the workforce”, as if the woman doing her reproductive labor isn’t in fact a working woman, but a tool to be used to make them richer?



This is why https://t.co/cck6klxVsJ — k. m. karaya 📕 (@cmrdekiki) September 25, 2022

"Women are free to join the workforce because they have maids" except the maids don't have maids and have to take on the responsibilities of two households while making less than someone who's responsible for neither.https://t.co/vweWIjWQ7p — Gus Lanzetta (@GusLanzetta) September 25, 2022

Most Indian households have house-helps working for them. And often, we see instances of them getting exploited with unfair wages and dehumanizing language. And the worst is how some desi households are capable of segregating cups and plates for their house-help. You’re legit not considering them worthy enough to touch and eat from the same plates as you. These suffocating habits reek of classism and casteism that should have died ages ago.

Indians will clutch their pearls watching this.



India goes one step further. Here because of the caste system upper caste people believe whole groups of people are born just to serve their sorry asses. https://t.co/IuWNR9UfVh — pinkpaisley پنک پیسلی (@pinkpaisley3) September 25, 2022

i love the angle of "women can enter the workforce now!!" … poor women (of all countries) have always had to work lmao and they will likely have to work their entire lives https://t.co/2uOQPcqIHg — susu (@PunkRockGuy420) September 25, 2022

calling out rich ppl will never not be extremely easy and satisfying. https://t.co/Y41eXM12Ow — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) September 25, 2022

“You’re living off the labour of the repressed underclass” – a very insightful take from Anthony Bourdain about the essential nature of paid domestic work in Asia, which is heinously undervalued / underpaid / unregulated. Food for thought. https://t.co/XOvK9kCUJ3 — Malisha Kumaratunge (@malishakw) September 26, 2022

anthony ate up these rich and privileged singaporeans we love to see it. the way they're just calling them "maids". yikes. sad thing is most of them are fellow asians. they call it opportunity for women to work coz they have maids. but what about the "maids"? https://t.co/yq2FKj8fVc pic.twitter.com/w0f08AuYeG — anney. BLONDIE grp ♡ (@countessgucci) September 25, 2022

i LOVE this. love how he called laundry a “therapeutic” self care thing. love how goofy they look for not knowing how to do anything for themselves as if its a flex. love how bourdain speaks abt the simple pleasures that they will just never understand. https://t.co/gt7Luzfp1l — nefelysi (@nefelysi) September 26, 2022

The part that got to me the most is how the woman so candidly spoke that “women” can join the workforce because they’ve “maids” to look after their houses. My question is: what about the “maids” and their houses? Don’t they have the right to join the workforce, or what they’re servicing you is not work? And wait, you identified yourself as a woman. Great! But “maids” are just maids, right? You dehumanized them with one sentence.