Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood has done his fair share of good and bad movies. But he has done us a favour, by rejecting a film that was undoubtedly worse that Zero. In a recent clip that surfaced on Twitter, Anupama Chopra who wrote a book about the actor's life in Bollywood, revealed the worst film script the actor was ever narrated. And it will leave you in splits!

It starts out as a simple love story, boy meets girl, they can't get married, so the boy goes down a rabbit hole.

But then the husband wounds the gangster / ex-boyfriend and he ends up on a train with his ex-girlfriend / cop's wife.

Nope, this isn't the strangest part of the narration.

Gross! How the hell did we even get here?

Watch the full video here:

please watch the whole thing. i’m literally dying of laughter 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/dM6io4jqg4 — 🕊 (@fitooori) February 2, 2020

Thank god that movie never saw the light of the day.