People who are working from home, tell me something. What's the worst thing that you fear while you're having a conference call with your bosses on Zoom? Your mom screaming your name, your kid photobombing or your spouse telling you to eat food, right?

Basically anyone interrupting your con call would be the worst nightmare for most people. But probably not for Virushka.

Recently, England batsman Kevin Pietersen was interviewing Virat on an Instagram live video, when Anushka Sharma chimed in and interrupted with an adorable message during their live stream.

From Virat's pinky finger to his lockdown routine, the duo discussed a wide variety of things in the interview. But to make sure that Virat was wrapping up the call in time for his dinner, Anushka commented on the live stream with a gentle reminder:

Chalo chalo dinner time.

After this, in a joking spirit to pull Virat's leg, Kevin posted a picture of their live stream and highlighted Anushka's message. Not only that, he also called her the 'boss'.

When Pietersen asked Kohli about his plans for quarantine, Virat said that he was enjoying spending time at home with Anushka. In an adorable comment he further mentioned:

It's been wonderful, the longest time we have spent together since we have been together. its not ideal.

Now unless you've been quarantining in an isolated igloo with no internet connection, you'd know that Virushka are giving us some major couple goals even with their lockdown timetable.

From cutting each other's hair to being goofy together during the lockdown, Virushka will always be our favourite power couple.