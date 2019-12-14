Do opposites attract? Can you spend your entire life with someone who is nothing like you? In this short film Sepia by Archit Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and Sapna Pabbi explore what it feels like to fall in love and then fear falling out of love.

Tugging at your heartstrings Sepia walks you through their different lifestyles and ideas that stand in their way. Aparshakti Khurana plays a struggling actor and Sapna Pabbi a writer, both of whom are struggling to establish their careers while living together.

Set around Sapna's birthday, her fiance, Aparshakti decides to throw her a birthday party, inviting their friends over. But when she confesses that she only put up with extravagant parties for his sake, their relationship begins to fall apart like a stack of legos. One by one, years of problems begin to boil over and the film takes you through a roller coaster of emotions.

But towards the end, the two realise that sometimes it is just fate and there is a string that has been holding them together since they were kids.

Watch The Full Film Here:

Did you see that ending coming?