I was having a boring weekend until a notification flashed on my phone’s screen and it showed that another oh-so-hilarious #AskSRK session had commenced. I, at once, went through all the responses and hence, decided to compile the best ones here.
Let’s take a look at his best responses, shall we?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
And of course, he also shared words of wisdom in some tweets and it was heartwarming, as always.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
And with this, his latest #AskSRK session came to an end but man, what a fun session!
Top picks for you
EntertainmentNisha Singhin about 1 hour | 18 min read