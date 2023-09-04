I was having a boring weekend until a notification flashed on my phone’s screen and it showed that another oh-so-hilarious #AskSRK session had commenced. I, at once, went through all the responses and hence, decided to compile the best ones here.

Let’s take a look at his best responses, shall we?

Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u. #Jawan https://t.co/uwGRrZkz9I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Pehle bolta chaar paanch role aur badha set!! Ha ha. Enjoy #Jawan https://t.co/J9biQMcGR8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Shirt nahi sirf smile bhi aise hi karna…#Jawan https://t.co/iBpQKz4b6P — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Wow!! Doosre wale ka kya?? Uska bhi karwao na! #Jawan https://t.co/VfZoySZZLY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Nahi bhai Climax main guarantee kar sakta hoon….Conception toh God hi denge!!! #Jawan https://t.co/ypwhw9AG6o — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Ha ha pata nahi Punya hai ya Paap….but tum ban jaoge audience ke Baap!! #Jawan https://t.co/seJMvhjXnt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Always nahaane meri jaan Sunday ke Sunday….#Jawan https://t.co/eWhHEynwWt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Jaise apne ghar mein dance kar raha hoon…felt like home as always. #Jawan https://t.co/ilQfnHn6MD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Wah bhai teri toh Jawani phoot phoot kar chamak rahi hai!!! Ha ha Aish kar. #Jawan https://t.co/pM2eZLTjAe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! #Jawan https://t.co/4E5vVXSnQ4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Lagta hai maine bahut badi heels pehni hain!! Thank u. #Jawan https://t.co/hOuaF0nmXB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

And of course, he also shared words of wisdom in some tweets and it was heartwarming, as always.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have learnt this in my life…if the mind can conceive it…the heart can believe it…then u can achieve it. Work always like that and don’t forget to pray! #Jawan https://t.co/Gqvkl5rc3n — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right. #Jawan https://t.co/MTJ7W8wAIY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

As I have said before….the Sun never stops shining on me with God’s grace. #Jawan https://t.co/rrlxmJbHtQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Maa hi Humesha right hoti hain bhai! #Jawan https://t.co/f9vzgefSvZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

People are people everyone has their beliefs….but one has to stay with one’s own beliefs and positivity. Be an individual with your own thoughts. #Jawan https://t.co/o3AUEXpu3O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

And with this, his latest #AskSRK session came to an end but man, what a fun session!