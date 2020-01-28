Ayushmann Khurrana is famous for choosing movies that send out a message to our society. His recent movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, too, talks about same-sex couples in India and their fight for acceptance.

And while we're all for him, speaking about LGBTQ community through his work, he had a little snafu in a recent interview where he talked about India and the rights of the community.

He said that he is very proud of the country for supporting the LGBTQ community and that our country is quite progressive as to legalize same-sex marriage.

*Spoiler Alert: It hasn't.*

Twitter was quick to shoot back at him and asked him to get his facts straight.

Dear Woke Actor,

Same sex relations are now recognised, however the legal union of same sex relation is still not recognised by the marriage acts of India. — SR (@Justice_Rane) January 28, 2020

@ayushmannk Ammm...abhi bhi marriage legalise hona baaki hai. But anyways aapke mume ghi shakkar — Bharat Siddeshwar (@bharathartic) January 28, 2020

Ahead of his time in multiple ways, it seems. — Aditya Bidikar (@adityab) January 28, 2020

I was so surprised to read this news that I googled it to verify whether Indian courts have gone so progressive! — Suguna Dewan (@SugunaDew) January 28, 2020

What is there for a straight dude to open up? And why is he opening up about it all inaccurate? I can’t even imagine how frustrating something like this is to watch for someone from the lgbtq community. Bare minimum kuda chadivi raara interview ki?https://t.co/N68Pr7H2nt — Keerthana. (@populapette) January 28, 2020

Ahead of their time? ..the movie and the actor 😂😂😂 — Prateek (@prateek_shukla_) January 28, 2020

He thinks it's been legalized in India 🙃 — Harsimran Gill (@bikkigill) January 28, 2020

been correcting people since the day they took down sec 377,, thought someone who did a whole damn movie would've the bare minimum facts on hand. Guess not. — grammy taegiminkook is god tier taegiminkook ✨ (@confusedmat) January 28, 2020

Although Section 377 has been scrapped & same-sex sexual acts decriminalised, same sex marriage has still not been legalized in India. But here's hoping!