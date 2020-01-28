Ayushmann Khurrana is famous for choosing movies that send out a message to our society. His recent movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, too, talks about same-sex couples in India and their fight for acceptance.

And while we're all for him, speaking about LGBTQ community through his work, he had a little snafu in a recent interview where he talked about India and the rights of the community.

He said that he is very proud of the country for supporting the LGBTQ community and that our country is quite progressive as to legalize same-sex marriage.

*Spoiler Alert: It hasn't.*

Twitter was quick to shoot back at him and asked him to get his facts straight. 

Although Section 377 has been scrapped & same-sex sexual acts decriminalised, same sex marriage has still not been legalized in India. But here's hoping!