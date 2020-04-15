Ayushmann Khurrana's filmography includes some truly unique, wonderful, and memorable characters.

And if his Instagram is to be believed, he wishes to add another iconic character to the list - of the professor from Money Heist.

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana posted a video of him playing Bella Ciao--popularized by Money Heist--on his piano.

In the accompanying caption, he talked about how he was wearing glasses because he would love to be the professor and is putting the 'thought out in the universe'.

I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this.

And people were definitely on-board with the idea of him playing the professor:

Ah well, having seen him charm us and then fool us in Andhadhun, we could totally see him plan an elaborate robbery.