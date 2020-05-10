Under the lockdown, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has turned into quite the poet and singer. And his latest song is an ode to all the invaluable efforts mothers put into raising their children.

Ayushmann sang the song along with his friend Rohtak Kohli who also composed the track. The lyrics have been written by Gurpreet Saini.

In the song, he talked about how a mother is the one who not only shapes our world but also guides us throughout our life.

Many people commented on the video about how beautiful the song was:

You can listen to the complete song here:

All images are screenshots from the video, unless specified otherwise.