Have you experienced a high-budget Tamil movie? If yes, then you know that it's not a film you can take your eyes away from. Because at all times, there’s so much happening on the screen that you can hardly choose to move. From extraordinary sets to stunning costumes, there’s always a lot to focus on.

Here are the 10 most expensive Tamil films that will take you on a roller coaster ride:



1. 2.0

This sci-fi film, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar created a stir after its release. Everyone who watched it, couldn't help but talk about the film's design and production. In an interview, the filmmaker of 2.0, Shankar revealed that the budget stood between Rs 400 to Rs 450 crore. He also mentioned that there were additional production costs that were not included in the budget.

2. Saaho

This action-packed film had a reported budget of Rs 350 crore. The film also has an expensive action scene, filmed under the supervision of Hollywood action director, Kenny Bates known for films like - Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Pearl Harbour, and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

3. Baahubali: The Conclusion

The film set a benchmark for Indian cinema and there’s no doubt that it was thoroughly loved! Baahubali: The Conclusion was an experience that had to be enjoyed on the big screen. With everything on point - including the costumes and the sets, it was budgeted at Rs 250 crore.

4. Darbar

An action-thriller starring Rajinikanth, as a cop already ticks most of the boxes. Darbar had it all and some. This film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 200 crore which included Rajnikanth's fees of reportedly, Rs 100 crore.

5. Bigil

The film had started creating a buzz after the release of its songs. To add on, it was the second most expensive Tamil film after 2.0, at the time, which the makers didn’t shy away from revealing. The reported budget of the film was Rs 180 crore.

6. Master

This film was highly anticipated by the audience and left them wanting more. It was a box office success starring Vijay, with a reported budget of Rs 135 crore.

7. Enthiran

Before its standalone sequel, Enthiran was the most expensive Indian film of the time. The much-awaited collaboration between Rajinikanth and Shankar also starred Aishwarya Rai. The film was budgeted at over Rs 150 crore.

8. Baahubali: The Beginning

Before the much-loved sequel, Baahubali had already made its way to people’s hearts. It was hyped and appreciated for all the right reasons. It was a box office success with a budget of Rs 180 crore.

9. Spyder

This Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama had an estimated budget of Rs 120 crore. It featured the Tamil debut of Mahesh Babu. Spyder, however, opened to mix reviews.

10. Mersal

Mersal was a success for different reasons and we cannot deny that Vijay was one of them. For fans, it was definitely a treat to watch him play a triple role. The film did good numbers on the box office, while being budgeted at Rs 130 crore.

These films have been appreciated for many different reasons. But, costing a fortune is something common among them all. Who'd have thought how expensive these films would be, right?