The high-octane trailer of the summer action flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has just dropped and it promises to be nothing short of a perfect edge-of-the-seat family entertainer. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular roles with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Manish Chaudhari, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy in the supporting roles.

Our excitement was already sky-high when it was announced that Akshay would be doing an out-and-out action entertainer, the kind of role that earned him the title ‘Khiladi’ in the 90s. His pairing with Tiger, who is already an action movie sensation among the youth, took the enthralling ventures to several notches higher. So this collaboration between the action icons of the Millennials (Akshay) and Gen-Zs (Tiger) had us all hyped up, and the trailer didn’t disappoint at all.

A story is only as good as the villain and the trailer rightfully opens with the menacing presence of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Pralay’. The faceless and nameless masked antagonist in his quest for revenge ensures that the good guys in the movie are in a real David versus Goliath scenario.

The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, a master of directing action movies like Tiger Zinda hai, Bloody Daddy, and my favourite, Sultan (seriously, I feel Sultan doesn’t get the credit it deserves). Vishal Mishra’s foot-thumping music in the video ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’ and the energetic title track (which is an homage to the 1998 movie of the same name) have added to the excitement of the new release.

From destructive artilleries to earth-shattering nukes, from hand-to-hand combats to stealth arrow attacks, the movie leaves no stone unturned to deliver an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience. And the association of Oscar-winning VFX agency DNEG is sure to make this a visual treat. The movie is releasing on the 10th of April on the occasion of Eid. To make it the best of the movie-going experiences for the enthusiastic crowd, it is also releasing in the IMAX and 3D format.

The witty banter and the buddy cop-like bromance between Bade and Chote Miyan encapsulate their seamless chemistry for the lighter moments between all the heart-pounding action onscreen.

The fight between the two leads towards the end of the trailer left us with a genuine sense of curiosity as to how the climax of the movie would pan out between the probable shifting allegiances. We can’t wait for this entertainment bonanza to hit the theatres ASAP, to witness the best of Bollywood made globally.