Earlier this morning, Mumbai Police posted video of a hearty band performance, but it wasn't just any odd song they played. It was the title song of Netflix's Money Heist ! And boy, did our police force light up the internet with the post. You can watch the video below.
मुंबईकरांसाठी कायम सुरक्षेचे उचित सूर वापरणाऱ्या मुंबई पोलीस दलाकडून ही एक छोटीशी भेट!#KhakiStudio चा एक भाग म्हणून मुंबई पोलीस बँड सादर करीत आहे- #BellaCiao— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2021
#Rehearsals #ForSafety pic.twitter.com/N5rbYlMetM
Not only this, but a couple of hours later they uploaded another performance, this time, in their signature khakhi uniforms. And, if Mumbai Police is celebrating the drop of Money Heist's new season, then how can the rest of us not be excited!
Liked the trailer of #BellaCiao this morning? You will surely love the bigger picture!— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2021
Afterall, Khaki makes everything even better. #ForSafety #KhakiStudio #ForMumbai #PoliceBand pic.twitter.com/7EdmT51NDW
Here's how the internet responded to the Twitter post (psst, even Netflix commented on it).
We always love a well-coordinated plan 👌❤️— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2021
We're pretty lucky to have such a cool bunch of police officers on duty.