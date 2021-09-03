Earlier this morning, Mumbai Police posted video of a hearty band performance, but it wasn't just any odd song they played. It was the title song of Netflix's Money Heist ! And boy, did our police force light up the internet with the post. You can watch the video below.

Not only this, but a couple of hours later they uploaded another performance, this time, in their signature khakhi uniforms. And, if Mumbai Police is celebrating the drop of Money Heist's new season, then how can the rest of us not be excited!

Here's how the internet responded to the Twitter post (psst, even Netflix commented on it).

Bravo! 👏😎🇮🇹 — Simi B Good (@SimiBGood) September 3, 2021

We always love a well-coordinated plan 👌❤️ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2021

We're pretty lucky to have such a cool bunch of police officers on duty.