Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and directed by Karan Boolani, the trailer of Thank You For Coming just dropped and has caught the attention of the audience already. The fact that it’s being called the come back of the ‘Chick-flick.’ is a pretty big deal, because yes! Where have all the chick-flicks gone?

The movie’s plot seems to revolve around a woman (played by Bhumi Pednekar) who is on a journey to find her one true love, but also an orgasm. It seems like the film is commenting on the orgasm gap that women face. And we stan!

If you’re curious to know more, you can watch the trailer here.

Here are some reactions people have had about it:

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: YouTube

Credit: YouTube

Credit: YouTube

Shehnaaz Gill is really out here winning people’s hearts guys! We love it. Thank you For Coming is all set to release on the 6th of October.