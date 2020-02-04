Tell me you can't hear this picture. Lying is not allowed.

Dolly Bindra is to Bigg Boss what Manoj Tiwari is to Delhi BJP right now. They are both very important.

Now, the two have nothing to do with each other anymore, but there was a time when they were really involved in the other person's daily activities. Too much actually.

They kept having fights throughout the season 4 of Bigg Boss (because that's almost like a requirement as a contestant). But there is one that has gained a cult status.

The anda fight.

No? Can't remember?

Arey, the BAAP PE MATT JAANA fight? No way any one of you can forget about that.

And for those who might have, there was a reminder on ScoopWhoop Unscripted's latest interview with Manoj Tiwari.

The Delhi BJP chief tried to avoid talking about Dolly Bindra, but ye cheezein kahan chupti hain?

There is a brief moment where you can see the anger pouring from his eyes. And that is totally understandable.

Mujhe anda khaane se koi mana karta toh I would have also felt the same.

Anda is life bro. Ande ko leke jokes nahin karte.

Apparently, the fight had started the morning after Salman Khan had visited the house and Bigg Boss had arranged for food.

Dolly Bindra, who was the kitchen in-charge at that point, wanted every one to have the left-over food. Manoj Tiwari wanted to have anda. The rest is history.

I'd tell you more but the two just kept saying the same things again and again, until Manoj shouted - ye kitchen kissi ke baap ka nahin hai.

And Dolly became hysterical. She made it abundantly clear that baap pe jaana is not a good idea and that usse kissi ki ungli se darr nahin lagta.

Manoj was like main toh anda bana ke rahunga, but he couldn't. Dolly was too determined to let that happen.

The fight got so intense, that Khali had to intervene.

Imagine! The Great Khali had to stop the argument. It's one sure shot way of knowing that things had gone out of control.

My favourite part of the video, though? Samir Soni casually enjoying chicken as if he is sitting in a beautiful sunlit balcony.

Anyhow, here's the video of the fight, because I feel like you're asking for it, you're dying for it.