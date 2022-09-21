There are just a bunch of directors who have the power to add genuineness to each of their scenarios, develop realistic characters and weave a plotline that makes a home in our hearts in an instant.

Credits: DNA

While there are a number of directors who left their audience impressed with their debut movies, there are several actors who have the potential to be stellar directors.

In a thread, people reveal some future directorial debuts of actors that they would love to see.

1. “Abhishek Bachchan. He was an assistant director on Mrityudaata and Major Saab and is currently filming his first movie as a producer. He could be an interesting mainstream actor turned director.”

– DrShail

2. “My pick will be Tabu. I expect her to weave magic on screen just like Konkana. “

– Pro_Procrastinator_4

3. “I am not a fan of Salman Khan’s usual blockbuster movies, even though he makes good movies every now and then but I don’t think that he will be a terrible director. His father was one-half of the biggest writing duo in Bollywood. His younger brother made a couple of decent potboilers as a director. Salman Khan himself has been very picky about the movies he produces. I don’t think he has any intention to turn into a director but if he does, it is unlikely going to do something really crappy.”

– DrShail

4. “I feel like Alia Bhatt will eventually direct a movie. She is ambitious and she’s already opened a production house. It would be interesting to see what type of movie she would direct.”

– New_Psychology_3784

5. “Ranbir Kapoor. Many Kapoors (Shammi, Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev) have tried their hands at direction but none have been able to reach the level of Raj Kapoor. Ranbir was assistant director on Prem Granth, Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Black, so it would be exciting to see if another RK could revive the RK Studios that was among the most prestigious studios in India.”

– DrShail

6. “Saif Ali Khan. I think he has a broad understanding of certain genres of films and can probably make it in a proper way.”

– LegendaryIam

7. “Hrithik Roshan. He was an assistant director on Koyla, Karan Arjun and King Uncle and can have control over the movies by keeping production in-house.”

– DrShail

8. “Vicky Kaushal. He started as an assistant producer on Asoka and assistant director on Gangs of Wasseypur before he found success in acting. He may return to the direction at some point in time.”

– DrShail

Which of these directorial debuts are you looking forward to?