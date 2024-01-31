Not to say a very generic statement, but celebrities are largely rich. Well, of course, they earn in crores from films, then follow collaborations, brand endorsements, YouTube channels, and so many other sources of income streams. But aside from what they now earn as actors, some of them also come from very wealthy backgrounds.
Redditors from the r/BollyBlindsNGossip community recently discussed celebrities who are richer than their perceived wealth. These are primarily actors who hail from old money with parents and grandparents well-established in business or politics. Take a look –
1. “Radhika Apte – Her father owns a private hospital chain named Sahyadri in MH.”
2. “I think Kiara Advani is old money rich.”
3. “Anil Kapoor married rich. I think Sunita comes from a well-off family. Then Anil too has consistently been working so I’m sure he has made good money. Plus, Sonam married into a super rich family.”
4. “Gayatri Joshi, now Gayatri Oberoi – the Swades actress. Her husband is a billionaire – the owner of Oberoi hotels/realty”
5. “Ranveer Singh’s father is a loaded businessman.”
6. “Bhumi Pednekar is the daughter of ex-Maharashtra State Minister late Satish Pednekar (Congress)
7. “Actually, Alia Bhatt is waayyyyy richer than the rich we associate her with. She has huge properties in London, commercial and residential, to her name.”
8. “No one mentioned Shilpa Shetty? She’s filthy rich. Extremely well-done business investments. All her ventures are a super success.”
9. “Sharvari Wagh is the granddaughter of ex-CM of Maharashtra.”
Which of these caught you by surprise?
