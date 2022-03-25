Categories

Only Real Movie Fans Will Score Over 5 In This Quiz On Copied Vs. Original Bollywood Movie Posters

Aaliyah Jain

We all know how our film industry loves to blatantly copy almost everything from foreign movies. So much so, that they have even copied movie posters without modifying them a little bit, in the past.

via GIPHY

So today, we are back with another quiz to test your filmy knowledge and see if you can differentiate between the original and copied movie posters.

#1: Andhadhun

#2: BellBottom

#3: Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara

via Amazon

#4: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

#5: Baahubali: The Beginning

via IMDb

#6: Phobia

via IMDb

#7: Zero

#8: Ra.One

via Amazon

#9: Talvar

#10: Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh

via IMDb

#11: Queen

via IMDb

#12: Judgementall Hai Kya

#13: 83

via IMDb

#14: Thappad

via IMDb

#15: Gehraiyaan

via India

*drumrolls*

Result

