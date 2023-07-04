Those who’ve grown up watching Bollywood movies would relate when we say they set a hell lot of unrealistic expectations in life for us. You know, like finding the one, then marrying them in an ultra-luxurious setting. But not just this, some films also gifted us with irrational fears through scenes that scarred us for life.

Don’t believe me? Look at these 10 irrational fears Bollywood happily provided many of us.

1. That someone you wholeheartedly love will push you from a tall building’s terrace

Courtesy: Baazigar

2. That ‘Maruti Omni’ coming your way will kidnap you

Courtesy: Every other kidnapping scene in Bollywood movies

TBH, I DON’T miss the van.

Am I the only one who was shit scared when seeing Maruti Omni in childhood . I used to hide if I was seeing it near my home xD — Hrithwik Bharadwaj (@hrithwik_) October 27, 2018

3. That ‘Babuji nahi manenge!’

Courtesy: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

4. That wearing glasses is ugly and HE won’t look at you until you get a ‘makeover’

Courtesy: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more

5. Not that you can afford it, but never live in an abandoned palace

Courtesy: Bhool Bhulaiyaa

6. That a horrifying witch will abduct you. Then convert you into a hen

Courtesy: Makdee

7. And you’ll slip from that staircase

Courtesy: Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

8. That you’ll confess your love to Rahul, but he’ll love Tina

Courtesy: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

9. That your steering wheel will detach cos ‘kismat hi kharaab hai’

Courtesy: Welcome

10. That you can be stabbed anytime of the day

Courtesy: Kucch To Hai

On a personal note, Professor Bakshi spooked the hell outta me. I legit thought I could be stabbed any moment

BalajiMotionPictures YouTube

11. Not from a Bollywood movie, but we had something scarier than Annabelle

Courtesy: Zapatlela (Khilona Bana Khalnayak)

Which Hindi movie scene has scarred you the most?

