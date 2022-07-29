Obviously, you don't have to like a movie's ending every time. And particularly when the one that you have been rooting for doesn't wind up with the guy or girl.

According to a Reddit thread, Bollywood movies include a lot of instances where a love triangle didn't result in the person who seemed to be a perfect choice getting their love.

Here are a few love triangle movies where, in the opinion of Redditors, the main character chooses the wrong person.

1. "Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai. Karisma should've ended up with Akshay, not her cheater husband Abhishek. Saagar, I wanted her to end up with Kamal Haasan. He knew her from childhood and could understand her lifestyle. Chnadni, I wanted Sridevi to end up with Vinod Khanna. He was a gentleman."

swarasinger

2. "Tanu weds Manu returns. Manu should have married Datto."

GreyPyjamas

3. "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I think Anjali should’ve ended up with Aman rather than Rahul."

deepmehta201

4. "Biwi No. 1. Clearly, Salman, aka Prem, did not deserve any woman."

BackgroundSuper9726

5. "The best movie of the century... Hold your breath and I am sure I am going to get many upvotes for this. The name is Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. I truly felt Abhishek was better and calmer."

Breakingmythsevryday

6. "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Cocktail, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Anjali should have picked Aman over Rahul). An honorary mention goes to Kal Ho Na Ho and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Both movies should have ended with the protagonists going their separate ways."

ResearcherNegative69

7. "Naina should have gone with Rana Duggabati's character, literally anyone except Bunny."

sunflower_being1

8. "Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Why did he love Madhuri exactly?"

According-Swimmer-85

9. "Bareily ki Barfi."

quizzardofozz

10. "Batti Gul Meter Chalu, wanted Shahid and Shraddha to end up together."

MessiLingardo

11. "I wanted Nandini with Sameer 😞 Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam."

noodleneedsleep

12. "Saagar - Dimple and Kamal Haasan were better together than Rishi Kapoor."

DrShail

13." In Life in a Metro, Shilpa Shetty's character should have ended up with that of Shiney Ahuja, rather than her coming back to her husband."

kungfu_peasant

Any other Bollywood love triangle that you wished would have ended differently?