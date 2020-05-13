Boman Irani's life and the journey of becoming an actor is an inspiration for many. However, his career is not what we're going to talk about here.

Here, we are going to talk about his love life. In an interview given to Humans of Bombay, Boman elaborated on his love story with wife Zenobia, who addresses as his 'anchor'.

It was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into my Wafer Shop. She made my day with just minutes of conversation. Soon, she began visiting everyday and I knew she liked me too. I mean, who needs so many wafers? ⁣

After their first meeting at the wafer shop, many telephone conversations and a 1-month-long interruption later, they went for their first date.

Sure in his heart that she was the one, Boman proposed her for marriage right then and her response, well, wasn't conventional.

Before we even got the menus, I blurted, ‘I think we should get married!’ Kids these days will think I was bonkers but I didn’t need to ‘figure it out’. I knew she was the one. ⁣You know what she said next? ‘Ya, of course. Oh, wait! I forgot my umbrella.’ I’d just proposed and that’s what she said!

Soon, the two got married and had kids. It was then that Zenobia decided to look after the wafer shop so that Boman could pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

She took over the Wafer Shop, took care of the family and pushed me to follow my dream of becoming an actor. ⁣I’m in the spotlight now, but she’s my moral compass.

From the small delight of no curfew timings to keeping each other happy, Boman and Zenobia have found a lot of joys in marriage. Read their complete story here: