As the lockdown has pushed us to find new hobbies, Matthew Perry has a blast from the past that will definitely make us do a re-run of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S marathon for the billionth time.

Matthew Perry who recently joined Instagram a couple of months ago, decided to pull off a Chandler Bing on this whole pandemic situation.

And we have to say, could it be any more of a Chandler Bing statement?

Also, is it weird if I actually read this in Chandler's voice?

Great, now I'm starting to wonder what Chandler would do if he was under a lockdown.

And what-if Chandler was quarantining and he forgot to stock up on his cigarettes? Would Monia ever find out about his smoking?

Netizens are reacting to Chander just casually being Chandler in stressful situations like this:

Well, there's nothing we love more than our sarcastic sensei making us giggle and nostalgic during tough times like these.