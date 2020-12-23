Can You Get A 'Very Okay' Score In This Ultimate 'Dhoom' Quiz?

Remember when Dhoom came out? Everyone was either watching it or talking about it which is why let's see how well you remember this dhamekdar movie.

1. Fill in the blank. The title of the movie was inspired by a song from the movie___? via Yash Raj Films Kaala Patthar Manzil Golmal Ahinsa

2. Who was all set to play the role of Kabir before John? via Yash Raj Films Uday Chopra Anil Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Aamir Khan

3. In the movie, Abhishek plays the role of a/an___? via Yash Raj Films Detective ACP Con artist Professional biker

4. What's the name of Abhishek's wife in the movie? via Yash Raj Films Pari Tina Juhi Sweety

5. Which city does the biker gang go to perform their final heist before they part ways? via Yash Raj Films Haridwar Kolkata Delhi Goa

6. How does Kabir die in the movie? via First Post Kabir jumps off a waterfall while on his bike Jai shoots him in the back while trying to escape Kabir dies in a bike crash Kabir is immortal

7. How many songs are there in the movie? via Yash Raj Films 2 3 6 7

8. How is Ali related to Jai? via Yash Raj Films Ali is Jai's PA Ali is a local bike dealer and assists Jai on a case Ali is Jai's boss Ali is Jai's brother in law

9. Whom does Ali fall in love with? via Yash Raj Films Sweety Reema Sheena Madhuri

10. How does Kabir Challenge Jai in the movie? via Yash Raj Films Kabir challenges Jai to travel the world on a bike in 80 days Kabir says that Jai wouldn't be able to spot him even if he's in front of him Kabir challenges Jai to change his profession Kabir challenges Jai to betray Ali

11. Complete the song. Dhoom dhoom come and light my___? via Yash Raj Films Life Fire Day Soul