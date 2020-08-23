Recently, music producer, Yashraj Mukhate came up with the best mashup of 2020 and literally blew everyone's mind with his addictive "Main Thi Tum Thi Kaun Tha" Kokila Ben masterpiece.

But ever since this catchy mashup dominated everybody's playlist, literally every single person has wondered about the channa debacle. Like why would Gopi snitch on Rashi and who in fact was in the rasoda?

Well, we have acquired the visual footage of what happened to those chanas in the rasoda when Kokila Ben was bathing because somebody spilled juice on her instead of spilling the tea.

Ok!!! Have a look on iconic cooker se chane khali kaise hue the🤣🤣🤣



Uff Drooling over Rashi ben#Rashi 😭👏🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yB4vZ7btb4 — NASHEELI KANIYA 💅👊🍹🔪 (@Sushmitashar) August 23, 2020

I have so many questions. First of all, what if somebody opened the dustbin to throw some trash and saw the half-boiled channas? How did the channas not attract flies?

Secondly, in a country where not everybody has the privilege to afford even the three meals of a day, why would you choose to throw away food even if it is for a scene?

Most importantly, how did Rashi Ben manage to open the cooker without popping the seeti ( that would logically alarm everybody)? When Gopi Bahu had chadha-oed the cooker on the gas and cooker mein pressure ban raha tha?

I must learn this sly ninja technique. What are these cheap thrills Loki Rashi Ben?

Desi Twitter is shocked and amazed at the same time to discover this bit of information:

Suspence khul Gaya😭😭😭🤣 — sahil (@sahil_garabadu) August 23, 2020

This blew my mind more than realising Snape was on Dumbledore’s side all along!! 😱😬 — VedVyazz (@vedvyazz) August 23, 2020

The 'kaam' before the storm🤣 — Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) August 23, 2020

Tarantiano would be proud of this scene — Quarantined Atamnirbhar Gareeb (@NitinSh02657621) August 23, 2020

But why did she do it???? — HereForSushi (@HereForSushi1) August 23, 2020

Finally got the CCTV footage. Give to CBI — Bleed Blue (@StarsSpear) August 23, 2020

Woww...Rashi Ben was so intelligent. 😂 Kya plan tha. — Prashasti Shukla (@shklaprashasti) August 23, 2020

Jitne chane the cooker mein ,etne toh sirf jiger dhikra hi kha leta...kokila Ben ne pure pariwar k liye chane nhi chadaye — 🦋SiM🦋 (@Dimm_Simm) August 23, 2020

Sach batao rasode me kon tha?🤣 — Saffron Movie Mango ® (@Go_Movie_Mango) August 23, 2020

Oh nice we have the evidence — Imranparrot kitt (@imranparrot) August 23, 2020

CBI inquiry karo re — नेहा पुरोहित २४८ (@NehaPurohit2012) August 23, 2020

At least we know the origin of the Chana-gate scandal now. I can sleep in peace tonight.