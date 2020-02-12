Bollywood is no stranger to seeing CBFC introduce edits to movies. And this time around, despite Valentine's Day being around the corner, The Central Board of Film Certification is staying away from love.

Because CBFC asked for several intimate scenes to be cut in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal.

Love Aaj Kal, which is revamped version of Ali's own 2009 film by the same name, stars Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Arushi Sharma.

The censor board has cut short the duration of a kissing scene to a flash. It has also asked for several 'sexually abusive' words to be deleted and muted the words fuck and fucking in several instances.

Additionally, an intimate scene, where Sara and Kartik are undressing, has also been replaced with a 'blow-up' shot of the actors and blurred the 'visuals of cleavage'.

It's 2020, but as far as CBFC is concerned, our love stories would remain stuck in the 90s with kissing flowers!