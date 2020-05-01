The economic hit of coronavirus has been difficult for most of us. People around the world are taking pay cuts, losing their jobs and making decisions to keep their businesses afloat.

One such hard decision was made by celebrity chef and entrepreneur, Pooja Dhingra who decided to shut down her beloved Le 15 Patisserie + Cafe in Colaba.

Deciding to close our Le15 Café in Colaba is the hardest decision I have ever had to make. The night before I decided to do it, I couldn’t sleep. I don’t think I’ve cried as much as I have in the past week. Flashes of how I have built it keep coming to my mind.

- Pooja Dingra in Conde Nast

She shared her story of shutting down a place she built with love for 10 years. One of the most popular cafes in Mumbai and a celeb favourite, it will surely be missed.

Celebrities have come forward to support Pooja during this time and share their love for her work.

The chef added that she will be putting out an e-book of their recipes from the cafe to keep it alive in the hearts of people who loved it dearly.

This is not a goodbye from that cafe near the Gateway of India; it’s a Thank You for giving us the privilege to be a part of your lives.

We can't wait to see what Pooja has in store for us next.